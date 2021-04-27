Family of Anthony Alvarez views bodycam video of fatal Chicago police shooting in Portage Park

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10463310" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago police said a suspect died early Wednesday after pulling a gun on CPD officers in Portage Park. An officer fatally shot the individual, officials said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The family of a man who was shot and killed by Chicago police on the city's Northwest Side viewed video of the shooting for the first time Tuesday, nearly a month after the shooting.Family and friends of Anthony Alvarez demanded answers about why a Chicago police officer shot and killed the 22-year-old in a Portage Park alley on March 31.His family watched the last minutes of Alvarez's life play out on video, but said they still don't understand what led up to the deadly encounter with police. They did not describe what they saw on the video."I want more answers," Alvarez's mother said in Spanish translated through his cousin, Isai Adame. "The videos I saw don't explain what I saw in the morgue. I want to know why they were running after him. To this day, I have no answers. I still want answers as to why they were chasing my son."Alvarez's family arrived with their attorneys Tuesday to the Civilian Office of Police Accountability for the painful process of watching police body camera video of the fatal shooting."It is an absolute chilling scene," attorney Todd Pugh said after viewing the video.As they watched the footage, protesters gathered outside, demanding the name of the officer who shot Alvarez."The name of the officer is still not out. It has been almost a month 'til this family has had any answers," said Ana Santoyo, Party for Socialism and Liberation."CPD has not even provided the name of the officers involved, has provided no details about what happened around this claimed altercation," said Patrick McWilliams, Party for Socialism and Liberation.Police said officers were chasing Alvarez just before 12:20 a.m. on March 31 when Alvarez took out a gun, which turned into some kind of confrontation in the 5200-block of West Eddy. Alvarez later died at the hospital.Police posted a picture on social media of the weapon they say they found at the scene."The rules of engagement are clear - and this officer followed them," Chicago FOP President John Catanzara said.As the public waits to see video of another fatal police shooting, his grieving family said they want to know why this ever happened at all.Alvarez's family said the footage they viewed will be released to the public on Wednesday, but COPA has not confirmed that.