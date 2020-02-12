Quick Tip: Scammers are sending fake texts that appear to be from FedEx

You might have gotten a text recently that appeared to be from FedEx, asking what your delivery preference is.
That text was fake: here's a quick tip on how to deal with phony texts.
The Better Business Bureau has sent out an alert, saying FedEx will never send out a text like this. The texts asks individuals to set preferences, for personal information or for money.
FedEx is not sending these texts. So if you get this, don't click on the link, and delete the text immediately.
