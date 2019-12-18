R. Kelly pleads not guilty to superseding indictment charges of racketeering, bribery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5747828" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> R. Kelly was charged last week in New York with an additional charge of bribing Illinois state employees.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago singer R. Kelly pleaded not guilty Wednesday to superseding indictment charges of racketeering and bribing an Illinois state officer.Kelly was arraigned in New York federal court on Wednesday. He appeared for the arraignment via video conference.Kelly is charged with paying a bribe to obtain a fake ID.The charges are connected to Kelly's brief marriage to the late singer Aaliyah.Prosecutors said Kelly used a public employee to create a fraudulent identification document the day before their 1994 marriage. Aaliyah was just 15 at the time.The marriage was annulled.Kelly is in custody on sex charges in Chicago.