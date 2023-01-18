WATCH LIVE

Lawyers move to dismiss sex abuse charges against R. Kelly in Chicago

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Wednesday, January 18, 2023 12:00PM
Lawyers for R&B singer R. Kelly will be back in a Chicago courtroom on Wednesday.

They will argue to dismiss sexual abuse charges against the singer by several women.

SEE ALSO | R Kelly verdict: Singer found guilty on 6 counts; co-defendants not guilty in Chicago trial

Kelly was charged in 2019 for allegedly assaulting three underage girls and one adult woman. He is serving a 30-year sentence in federal prison in New York.

He's scheduled to be sentenced on child pornography charges in federal court in Chicago next month.

