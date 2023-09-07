Video captures school bus, city bus crash in Racine, Wisconsin

A Racine, Wisconsin city bus crashed into a school bus Wednesday afternoon, with the collision being caught on camera.

RACINE, Wis. (WLS) -- Video captured a crash between a school bus and a city bus in Racine, Wisconsin.

The video shows the school bus flipping on its site after the crash with the city bus Wednesday afternoon.

Racine police said more than half a dozen people on the city bus were hurt, while two staff members on the school bus were treated.

The bus driver had just dropped off the last student and only the driver and an assistant were on board.

Officers have not said who was at fault for the crash.