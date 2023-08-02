1 injured after school bus hits home in Portage Park crash: Chicago fire officials

1 person was injured in a Chicago crash after a school bus hit a Portage Park home on Waveland, CFD says.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A school bus crashed into a home in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

There was visible damage to that home in the 6000-block of West Waveland Avenue about 8:45 a.m.

Three people were on the bus, including a student.

One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Chicago fire officials said.

Neighbors said they saw the bus swerve, hit a car, take down a light pole and crash into the house.

"I heard a loud sound earlier, didn't really, kind of disregarded it, and then I woke up when I heard my sister yelling, like 'what just happened?' I walk outside, and there's a pole on the floor, and I see a whole school bus through our neighbor's house, so it was a pretty big wakeup call," neighbor John Dineen said.

No one in the home was hurt.

It's not clear what caused the driver to lose control of the bus.