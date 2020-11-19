Traffic

Railroad gates stuck at crossings in Riverside, Berwyn along Metra BNSF Line

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Railroad gates stuck in the down position in west suburban Riverside and Berwyn have led to traffic backups Thursday morning.

The gates are along the Burlington Northern and Metra BNSF tracks at Harlem and five crossings east of Harlem.

Metra trains are going through the area at a reduced rate of speed. Metra is not reporting any delays.

Chopper 7HD flew above the closures Thursday morning, and several drivers were seen going around the downed gates. Motorists are advised that this is dangerous as trains are still running on the tracks.

Drivers have to go west to First Avenue or east to Austin in order to cross safely.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficriversideberwynrailroad crossingsmetratrains
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois COVID-19 deaths top 11K as hospitalizations skyrocket
Madigan confidant and ex-ComEd CEO charged with bribery in lobbying scheme
Armed group steals man's vehicle in South Loop carjacking: CPD
Morton's Steakhouse closes original Chicago location
Bobby Brown Jr., son of singer Bobby Brown, dies
WI reports record-high 7,989 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths
Georgia to release report on presidential race hand tally
Show More
Oxford vaccine results show strong immune response in older demographic
ComEd customers receive denial letters for spoiled food claims after August outages
Niles elderly couple fights off burglars with heirloom shillelagh
Disturbing new details in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Couple married 76 years separated only by COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News