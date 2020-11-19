Railroad gates stuck at crossings in Riverside, Berwyn along Metra BNSF Line

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) -- Railroad gates stuck in the down position in west suburban Riverside and Berwyn have led to traffic backups Thursday morning.The gates are along the Burlington Northern and Metra BNSF tracks at Harlem and five crossings east of Harlem.Metra trains are going through the area at a reduced rate of speed. Metra is not reporting any delays.Chopper 7HD flew above the closures Thursday morning, and several drivers were seen going around the downed gates. Motorists are advised that this is dangerous as trains are still running on the tracks.Drivers have to go west to First Avenue or east to Austin in order to cross safely.