12,000 fentanyl pills seized in candy wrappers at LAX, sparking Halloween warning to parents

Authorities are again warning parents to take precautions this Halloween after finding thousands of fentanyl pills in candy wrappers at LAX.

LOS ANGELES -- Authorities are again warning parents about the possibility of drugs mixed in with candy this Halloween after a big fentanyl bust at LAX.

Someone tried to get through security at Los Angeles International Airport with bags of candy that contained some 12,000 pills of fentanyl early Wednesday morning. The opioid pills were contained inside packages of Skittles, Whoppers and SweeTarts candy.

The drugs were seized by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and federal Drug Enforcement Agency agents assigned to a task force at the airport.

The suspect managed to flee but has been identified.

The bust sparked new calls for parents to be cautious this Halloween about candy their children bring home. There have been multiple reports this year of fentanyl manufactured in rainbow colors or disguised in candy wrappers.

"With Halloween approaching, parents need to make sure they are checking their kids candy and not allowing them to eat anything until it has been inspected by them," the Sheriff's Department said."If you find anything in candy boxes that you believe might be narcotics, do not touch it and immediately notify your local law enforcement agency."

Thousands of 'rainbow fentanyl' pills packaged to look like candy seized in NYC

Last month, police in Pasadena announced the seizure of more than 300,000 fentanyl pills, including several packages of the rainbow type.

328,000 fentanyl pills seized in Pasadena as police urge parents to remain vigilant

Experts discuss the growing dangers from fentanyl