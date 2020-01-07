Arts & Entertainment

Rascal Flatts announces farewell tour, plans to stop in Chicago area this June

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- After 20 years together, country music band Rascal Flatts is calling it quits with a farewell trip across the country.

The "Life is a Highway" tour kicks off in June.

The group will play the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in south suburban Tinley Park on June 25.

The band members said the yearly grind in a highly-competitive market drove them to make an exit on their own terms.

"We're really looking forward to getting to spend this entire year loving on our fans, and thanking them for allowing us to have the most amazing career over the last 20 years," instrumentalist Jay DeMarcus said on the group's website.
