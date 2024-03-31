Police searching for Kansas City Chiefs WR Rashee Rice in connection to major Dallas crash: report

DALLAS -- Police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice in their investigation of a major accident Saturday in Dallas, according to the Dallas Morning News.

Citing law enforcement officials, the Dallas Morning News reported a vehicle believed to be registered to or leased to Rice was involved in a crash in northeast Dallas at around 6:20 p.m. local time Saturday.

A police call sheet obtained by the Dallas Morning News confirmed that officials are searching for Rice in connection with the crash.

A Dallas police spokeswoman told the newspaper that a driver in a Chevrolet Corvette and a driver in a Lamborghini were speeding and both lost control of their vehicles, with the Lamborghini hitting the median wall and causing "a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles."

The police spokeswoman told the Morning News that occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette ran from the crash site. She said four people had minor injuries, including two who were taken to the hospital.

As of Sunday morning, it was not clear whether Rice is facing charges, and his level of involvement in the accident also is unclear. Rice did not appear in Dallas County jail records as of 7 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Rice, 23, grew up in the Fort Worth suburb of North Richland Hills, Texas, and played all four years of his college career in Dallas at SMU before being drafted by the Chiefs in the second round last year.

The 6-foot-1 Rice emerged as Kansas City's top wide receiver last season, finishing second on the team in receptions (79) and receiving yards (938) -- behind only Travis Kelce -- and with a team-leading seven touchdown catches. He also had 26 catches for 262 yards and a touchdown during the Chiefs' four-game postseason run en route to their second straight Super Bowl championship.