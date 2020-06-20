Arts & Entertainment

Ravinia Festival to host virtual fundraiser 'Living Room Lawn Party' next week

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth is set to host Ravinia Festival's first-ever virtual fundraiser.

After canceling its 2020 season due to COVID-19 concerns, the festival announced a new virtual event, "Living Room Lawn Party." The fundraiser featuring musical performances will stream online on Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m.

Ravinia canceled: Music festival's 2020 season silenced by COVID-19 pandemic
Ravinia has been silenced for the first time since the Great Depression.



"Music is a vital part of our students' lives, and although they are not meeting with teachers and peers in person right now, it has not stopped us from providing the support and guidance to continue to musically enrich them. From moving our in-person programs to a virtual setting, to providing easy access to sessions and lessons on YouTube to our students, parents, and educators, and to mobilizing the entire Ravinia Family to assemble and deliver musical care packages, we continue to keep music alive for all," said Ravinia Festival President and CEO Welz Kauffman in a statement Friday.

The event will include performances by Chenoweth, soprano Patricia Racette, pianist Kevin Cole, Emeritus Artistic Director of Jazz at Ravinia Ramsey Lewis with Ravinia Jazz Scholars and Steans Music Institute (RSMI) alumnus trumpeter Marquis Hill, RSMI alumna mezzo-soprano Michelle DeYoung- among others. The show will be directed by Gary Griffin.

The fundraiser will benefit the nonprofit, including its Reach Teach Play education programs that serve over 85,000 people in Lake and Cook counties.
