Jeeps on the Run hosts 8th Annual Toys for Tots drive

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of decorated Jeeps are scheduled to caravan from Fox Lake to Waukegan with a big toy donation for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots on Sunday.

Jeeps on the Run has donated to Toys for Tots for the last seven years.

Ray Scarpelli Jr. with Ray Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and Ray Chevrolet and Jeeps on the Run President Mike Missak have both helped to organize Sunday event.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, this year's parade will look different than in years past.

"We know this year will be different compared to any other event in the past. We however can't let a few changes stop us from helping our community," the group said in the Facebook event.

Each Jeep must register online before Sunday's event, however all Jeeps are welcome to participate with a minimum donation.
