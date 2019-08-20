'Game of Thrones' author George R.R. Martin's former Chicago apartment for sale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago apartment where famous author George R. R. Martin once resided is up for sale.
The "Game of Thrones" series creator lived in the Uptown apartment at 932 W. Margate Terrace, Unit 3W, from 1971-1975 after graduating from Northwestern University with his master's degree.
Martin's official website jokes about sharing the unit with five roommates, and at one point even having a bed in the dining room and back porch. He even references frequenting Don's Grill, which is located down the street from the apartment on Argyle Street.
"The waitresses were named Flo and Vi, and it was the only restaurant I've ever eaten at where I could go in and order 'the usual,'" he wrote.
At the time Martin lived at the residence the rent was $150 a month.
The three-bedroom, two-bath 1,800 square feet North Side unit built in 1915 is listed $354,900. The unit also comes with another $12,500 in homeowner association fees and taxes each year.
The realtor company is hosting a GOT-themed open house Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There is even word a Direwolf will be there!
The HBO medieval fantasy series has been nominated for 32 Emmy Awards in 2019, including best drama. The series ended their 8th and final season in May.
