Hostess voluntarily recalls hot dog, hamburger buns for possible listeria, salmonella: FDA

Be cautious before your next barbecue.
Hostess is voluntarily recalling its "soft white hamburger buns" and "soft white hot dog buns."
According to the food and drug administration these products might be contaminated with listeria and salmonella.
Hostess says it has not received any reports of related illnesses.
The potentially tainted items were sold at retail and convenience stores nationwide.
Consumers are advised to return the buns to the place of purchase.
More information is available on the FDA's website.
