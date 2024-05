COPA looking into complaints about arrests of pro-Palestinian protesters at Art Institute of Chicago

Dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested during a Art Institute of Chicago protest over the weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An investigation has been opened into complaints about Chicago police officers' arrests of pro-Palestinian protesters.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability said it is looking into complaints surrounding the action at the Art Institute of Chicago over the weekend.

Dozens of protesters were arrested when they tried to take over a garden area of the facility.

ABC7 has learned that the Art Institute is no longer pursuing criminal trespassing charges against those arrested.