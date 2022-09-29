Chicago-area officials to give update on Red Cross volunteer efforts amid Hurricane Ian

Red Cross volunteers in Chicago are getting ready to go.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The local Red Cross will share more information about its efforts to help hurricane victims Thursday morning.

Red Cross volunteers in Chicago are getting ready to go.

"You just pack for everything that you hope you might need for yourself. I also pack a first aid kit, which I tend to leave at the shelter," Red Cross volunteer Yasmin Clinton said.

Many people from the Chicago area raced to get back before Ian hit.

SEE MORE: People trapped, 2M without power after Hurricane Ian swamps SW Florida

They have been arriving at O'Hare airport in the last 24 hours, escaping just in time, including Mike Caulder, who has a home in Tampa.

"I'm glad to be out of that. I have reached out to several people, and the few I know have heeded the advice and gotten out. In my area, there wasn't anybody there," he said.

The CEO of the Red Cross of Illinois plans to speak at around 9 a.m.

For more information or to donate to the Red Cross, visit RedCross.org.