Red Line trains resume route after being diverted for Loop hazmat response; bypassing Grand station

[Major Delays] Red Line service is resuming its normal routing, via the subway, btwn Fullerton & Cermak-Chinatown after an earlier reroute; trains bypass Grand Station. — cta (@cta) November 10, 2019

[Service Disruption] Red Line subway trains are rerouted to the elevated lines due to fire department activity at Grand; bus shuttle between Fullerton & State/Lake. More: https://t.co/rdhVWTEAf5 — cta (@cta) November 10, 2019

[Service Disruption] Red Line subway trains are rerouted to the elevated lines between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown due to fire department activity at Grand. More: https://t.co/rdhVWTEAf5 — cta (@cta) November 10, 2019

CHICAGO -- Red Line trains have resumed their normal service however they are bypassing the Grand station stop due to a potential hazmat situation, officials said.Trains were re-routed to the elevated tracks early Sunday due to a call of fire officials responding to a hazmat response in the Loop.Trains were halted at 6:38 a.m. for reports of fire department activity at the Grand station, according to service alerts from the CTA. By 6:47 a.m., trains were being re-routed to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown.A Chicago Fire Department spokesman said crews are conducting a hazmat response at the station, but it was not immediately clear whether any dangerous substance had been found.Trains temporarily ran on elevated tracks instead of entering the subway and stop at the Armitage, Sedgwick, Chicago, Merchandise Mart, Clark/Lake, State/Lake, Washington/Wabash, Adams/Wabash and Roosevelt stations, the CTA said.Normal service is running between Howard and Fullerton and between Cermak-Chinatown and 95th.