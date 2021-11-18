Red Vines unveils new gingerbread-flavored candy just in time for holidays

The American Licorice Company, the makers of Red Vines, says it is taking holiday candy to "new heights" with its new Gingerbread Flavored Twists.
Gingerbread People Rejoice! Gingerbread Flavored Twists are here for the holidays.— Red Vines (@RedVines) November 16, 2021
🎅🎅🎅https://t.co/NUG1zUYeVe#PeaceLoveandVines #RedVines #Holidays #Gingerbread pic.twitter.com/1uGTurTSX4
The new flavor is sold exclusively on the company's website.
A 9-pack of the 4oz. tray costs $18.99. A single individual tray of the Gingerbread Twists, which was sold out as of Thursday morning, is $2.39.
"This flavorfully fun chewy candy will be a hit with all your little elves," the company says.
American Licorice Company says while the Gingerbread Twists are only available online, their other holiday items like Sour Punch Merry Mix Bites, Sour Punch Santa Straws and Red Vines Original Red Winter Twists, can be purchased on the website and in stores.
