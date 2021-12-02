Community & Events

Chicago Proud: Wilmette high schooler collects school supplies for summer service project

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Wilmette high schooler collects school supplies for service project

WILMETTE, Ill. (WLS) -- A local high schooler is making Chicago Proud!

Claire Blasko set out to collect school supplies in the Wilmette area. Her efforts were not only very successful, but have led to big and better things.

Claire stepped out of class at Regina Domincan High School in Wilmette to talk to ABC7 about her service project where she collect and sorted supplies before donating them to schools.

She logged 35 hours of service work and collected thousands of items. Claire was also was encouraged by Regina's vice principal to enter the Humanity Rising Project that awards scholarship dollars and she was named a finalist in November.
