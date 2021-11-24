baby animals

Rare set of reindeer twins beat the odds, become best friends after separated

By Lexi Yelverton, KTUU
EMBED <>More Videos

Rare set of reindeer twins beat the odds

PALMER, Alaska -- Some might call it a pre-Christmas miracle.

A farm outside Anchorage, Alaska, has twin reindeer, which is rare for the animals to survive when they're born together.

However, these now six-month-old twins are not only surviving, but they are also thriving as they beat the odds, KTUU reported.

Lauren Waite's family owns Williams Reindeer Farm.

"We've had reindeer here for over thirty years," she said.

Her family still runs the farm and this summer, they added a new attraction - Spicy and Spike.

"The twins are super special," she said "They're super awesome because Spike was bottle-raised, he was in a special pen."

When the tours would pass by, visitors got a chance to learn about his story.

When Spike's mom, Sugar Mama, was in labor, staff noticed something a bit out of the ordinary.

"As soon as the first one come out, I saw that there were two more feet hanging out of her bottom," Waite said. "I panicked because I was like, oh no, this means twins."

Waite was concerned because she said, historically, twins have not always survived.

"Usually, one of the twins won't survive or the mom doesn't survive-- just the way that twins are," she said. "The reindeer are not built for twins -- as far as we know."

She said they don't know of any other reindeer farmers who have had twins survive either.

"So it's really not common, and in 30 years of only reindeer, we have had twins and not one of them has survived, you know, beyond on 24 hours," Waite said.

But that dread has turned into excitement with each day that passes.

At first, the twins were separated, but have since been reunited.

"They're weaned, weaned from the bottle, weaned from their mom," Waite said. "They're in the same pen now, and they find each other often."

Waite said they will eat the same hay bale and lay together.

"I think it's that twin telepathy," she said. They like to seek each other out, even after being separated for months. To reunite them and have them be best friends is really cute."

The farm offers a Santa Experience tour for those who can brave the Alaskan winter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsalaskatwinsanimal newsbaby animalsu.s. & worldfeel good
BABY ANIMALS
Family's puppy 'Run Run' turns out to be a wild fox
Mother bear and cub enjoy afternoon on school playground
SoCal family's dog asks to play with bears in backyard
4 penguin chicks at Shedd Aquarium take 1st swim: VIDEO
TOP STORIES
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Show More
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
Parole canceled for man convicted of killing Michael Jordan's father
More TOP STORIES News