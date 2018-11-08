RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY

Religious leaders dispel myths about organ donation, encourage worshippers to donate

EMBED </>More Videos

Kelly Roberts, 33, the mother of a young daughter, got a second shot at life a few months ago with a little help from above. Her pastor, 59-year-old Reverend David Potete, gave her

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Kelly Roberts, 33, the mother of a young daughter, got a second shot at life a few months ago with a little help from above. Her pastor, 59-year-old Reverend David Potete, gave her one of his kidneys.

"Without having the transplant, I might have never been able to experience true life," Roberts said.

"I'm really the one that is blessed because life is sacred," Potete said.

The duo are sharing their story just head of the observance of National Donor Sabbath Nov. 9-11.

"We believe we're going to touch a lot of lives. We're going to save a lot of people," said Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State.

It's an effort by the Illinois Secretary of State's office, which runs the state's organ and tissue donation program, to educate religious communities about the program and dispel myths.

"You don't have to die to donate your organs. There are many living individuals who have selflessly donated organs," Tracy Alston, of the First Ladies Initiative, said of a common misconception about the program.

According to program officials, 114,623 people across the country are on the waiting list for organs, about 4,700 of them in Illinois. Three hundred people in Illinois die each year waiting for an organ.

Renee Ferguson, Chicago's first female African-American investigative reporter, is encouraging organ donations after her husband died while waiting for a donor.

"I'm here because I know it's what he would want me to do," she said.

Since its inception some 30 years ago, the campaign collaborates with houses of worship to reassure people that nearly every religion permits them to be an organ donor.

"Most western and eastern faiths or traditions do primarily because we all agree that the human body is a sacred thing," said Very Reverend Esequiel Sanchez, rector of the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
religionorgan donationspriesthealthChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RELIGION & SPIRITUALITY
WATCH: City breaks world record with 300,000 oil lamps for Diwali
Happy Diwali! What you need to know about the festival
People of all faiths attend Shabbat services in Lombard to honor Pittsburgh victims
Tree of Life synagogue shooting victims remembered at multi-faith gathering
More Religion & Spirituality
Top Stories
Thousand Oaks shooting: 13 killed at nightclub, including gunman, Ian David Long
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Rogers Park murders reward increased to $150K
See new global menu items at West Loop McDonald's
WATCH: High school student punches teacher in face
Ex-deputy's husband gets 25 years for Denny's chokehold death
Show More
Thousand Oaks shooting: Father ID's son as 1 of 12 slain in massacre
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
El Chapo request for hugs denied by New York judge
Duck boat captain indicted after 17 killed in tour boat sinking
More News