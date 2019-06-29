Stonewall riots: A look back at 50 years of Pride

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This year marks the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, one of the major events that led to the Pride movement. This year also marks the 50th Anniversary of the Chicago Pride Parade.

The publisher of the Chicago Reader, Tracy Baim, joined ABC7 to talk about the impact the Stonewall Riots had on Chicago.

