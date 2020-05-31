Quick Tip

Avoid dipping into retirement savings amid COVID-19 pandemic

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Budgets might be tight, but you should avoid using your retirement savings to cover expenses at all costs.

ABC 7 Chicago Consumer investigator Jason Knowles shares money stretching strategies during the pandemic.

Nearly 31 million Americans have dipped into retirement savings to cover expenses during the pandemic, according to BankRate.com, but experts say you should avoid that at all costs.

They said that $5,000 today could be up to $50,000 later.

If you are struggling with bills now, they recommend contacting your lenders to see if they have any forgiveness to offer. You should also make minimum payments on things, like your credit card bills to keep some cash in your account.

If you have already withdrawn from your retirement savings, there is no need to panic. Experts at Bankrate said you can put that money back into your account within three years to avoid any tax hits.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financequick tipsavingscoronavirus tipsretirementcredit cardsbills
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
What to watch out for this Memorial Day weekend
Avoid unnecessary visits to the bank with online banking
Do you have unclaimed property?
How to spot work-from-home job scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Chicago imposes curfew after day of protests turn violent
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid George Floyd protests
SpaceX rocket ship blasts off into orbit
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 118K
Church helps feed families in Pilsen
43 dogs rescued from Leyden Township home
Coronavirus Update: Wisconsin COVID-19 death toll hits 588, cases surpass 18K
Show More
Retired Navy pilot rescues man from Chicago River: 'God puts you in a place'
Killing of federal officer near protest called 'domestic terrorism'
LIFTOFF! SpaceX Falcon 9 leaves the pad at Kennedy Space Center
Kylie Jenner 'likely forged' tax return, misled net worth, Forbes claims
City events canceled through Labor Day, including Taste of Chicago, Air & Water Show
More TOP STORIES News