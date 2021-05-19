Food & Drink

Ribfest 2021 canceled by Exchange Club of Naperville

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Ribfest 2021 canceled by Exchange Club of Naperville

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The Exchange Club of Naperville has canceled the popular summer event Ribfest for 2021.

The festival, which raises money for charity, was set for the Fourth of July weekend in Romeoville.

Organizers say that's too close to the state's "full" reopening on June 11, and they worry about possible restrictions.

Bob Black, the 2021 Ribfest chairman, and Jerry Kochurka, Exchange Club of Naperville president, issued a joint statement saying, "As a not-for-profit organization, the Exchange Club of Naperville donates proceeds from our annual Ribfest event to multiple agencies in the fight against child abuse and domestic violence. We are, of course, greatly disappointed that circumstances have left us unable to responsibly and in good conscience hold Ribfest this year, or put our funding or any future Ribfest at risk."

Organizers are optimistic about planning for next year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkromeovillenapervillefestivalribfestcommunity
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker outlines grocery, gas tax relief
Texas woman accused in cyclist death arrested in Costa Rica
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Vintage Burger King found behind wall inside Delaware mall
COVID Update: IL reports 4,864 cases, 14 deaths
Restaurant raises $13K for blind chef missing electronic glasses
Chicago area water parks, pools open for summer 2022 | LIST
Show More
Police identify 3 men found dead after apparent Kankakee shooting
Kentucky abortion ban on pause; judge to block Florida ban
USC, UCLA considering move from Pac-12 to Big Ten as early as 2024
CFD urges safety ahead of 4th of July fireworks
14-year-old tiger dies after contracting COVID-19 at zoo
More TOP STORIES News