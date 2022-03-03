Palatine man charged in Edison Park hit-and-run death of retired CPD officer released on $200K bond

Richard "Rick" Haljean was struck and killed back on January 20 as he crossed the street in the 7500-block of West Touhy in the Edison Park neighborhood.
The alleged driver, Ted Plevritis, appeared in court Thursday morning after surrendering to police on Wednesday. The 62-year-old Palatine man is now on electronic monitoring.
Haljean's brother spoke to ABC7 after Plevritis appeared in court. While he is relieved the person responsible for his brother's death has come forward, he questioned what took him so long.
"He took time for himself, but took all my brother's time," Peter Haljean said.
Haljean added that he's grateful Plevritis was ordered to surrender his passport.
"I know he can't flee the country as he fled the scene of the accident," Haljean said.
Richard Haljean served more than 30 years on the Chicago police force. He was also a Marine and father of three.
"My brother was the best," Haljean said. "Always there for anyone who needed him. Heart of gold. We need to keep saying his name and remember him as a hero to the city of Chicago."
Fellow Chicago police officers set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his children's education.
"We couldn't get through this without all of this support," Haljean said.