Palatine man charged in Edison Park hit-and-run death of retired CPD officer released on $200K bond

Ted Plevritis, of Palatine, charged in hit-and-run death of retired Chicago cop Richard 'Rick' Haljean
By Ann Pistone and ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Suspect in hit-and-run that killed retired CPD officer out on bond

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A northwest suburban man charged in the hit-and-run death of a retired Chicago police officer is out of jail on a $200,000 bond.

Richard "Rick" Haljean was struck and killed back on January 20 as he crossed the street in the 7500-block of West Touhy in the Edison Park neighborhood.

The alleged driver, Ted Plevritis, appeared in court Thursday morning after surrendering to police on Wednesday. The 62-year-old Palatine man is now on electronic monitoring.

Ted Plevritis, 62, of Palatine.

Haljean's brother spoke to ABC7 after Plevritis appeared in court. While he is relieved the person responsible for his brother's death has come forward, he questioned what took him so long.

RELATED | Edison Park crash: Retired Chicago police officer, 57, killed in hit-and-run; suspect at large
An Edison Park hit-and-run crash left 57-year-old retired Chicago Police Officer Richard Haljean dead on West Touhy Thursday; the suspect is at large.



"He took time for himself, but took all my brother's time," Peter Haljean said.

Haljean added that he's grateful Plevritis was ordered to surrender his passport.

"I know he can't flee the country as he fled the scene of the accident," Haljean said.

RELATED | Alderman calls for safety measures in area where Edison Park crash killed retired CPD officer

Richard Haljean served more than 30 years on the Chicago police force. He was also a Marine and father of three.

"My brother was the best," Haljean said. "Always there for anyone who needed him. Heart of gold. We need to keep saying his name and remember him as a hero to the city of Chicago."

Fellow Chicago police officers set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for his children's education.

"We couldn't get through this without all of this support," Haljean said.
