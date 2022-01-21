hit and run

Edison Park crash: Man, 57, killed in hit-and-run; suspect at large, Chicago police say

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man, 57, killed in Edison Park hit-and-run: CPD

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Edison Park on the Northwest Side, and the driver of that car remains at large.

Witnesses said the victim was crossing the street near the bus stop on the opposite side of the road in the 7600-block of West Touhy Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck.

The driver was behind the wheel of a Jeep that just kept on going and fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Chicago police are still trying to track down evidence and tips that could lead to an arrest. Touhy was temporarily closed Thursday night, while detectives investigated the scene.

RELATED: Schiller Park crash: Chicago man arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run

The neighborhood is quite residential, but being just off Harlem and so close to Interstate 294, those who live nearby said that stretch of Touhy is quite dangerous and has seen a handful of accidents just over the last year, as vehicles speed through the area.

"No cars stop; people fly down here. We've had cops sit down there last summer where the buses pull over just to see how many people flew past here, and they must've stopped like four cars," said nearby resident Sharon Sands.

Some neighbors said they're afraid to cross the street.

The man who was hit has not yet been identified, pending family notification

There was no one in custody early Friday morning.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoedison parkhit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedfatal crashman killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Pedestrian killed in Edison Park hit-and-run: police
Chicago man arrested in deadly Schiller Park hit-and-run crash
Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed mother of 3
Woman killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run ID'd
TOP STORIES
Meat Loaf, 'Bat Out of Hell' rock superstar, dies at 74
Some IL lawmakers seek to repeal recently-passed criminal justice bill
Man shot by U of C police officer called 911, said he was armed: court
American Airlines flight turned around over maskless passenger
Rittenhouse asks for gun seized during arrest to be returned
IL locations of the Center for COVID Control to remain closed
Illinois reports 23,246 new COVID cases, 198 deaths
Show More
Reporter hit by car on live television, but continued reporting
How Chicago police use ShotSpotter technology to help fight crime
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cold Friday
McConnell: Black people vote at similar rates to 'Americans'
Cook Co. judge's 'sexist' comments caught on livestream
More TOP STORIES News