Edison Park crash: Man, 57, killed in hit-and-run; suspect at large, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Edison Park on the Northwest Side, and the driver of that car remains at large.Witnesses said the victim was crossing the street near the bus stop on the opposite side of the road in the 7600-block of West Touhy Avenue around 6:15 p.m. when he was struck.The driver was behind the wheel of a Jeep that just kept on going and fled the scene, police said.The pedestrian, a 57-year-old man, was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.Chicago police are still trying to track down evidence and tips that could lead to an arrest. Touhy was temporarily closed Thursday night, while detectives investigated the scene.The neighborhood is quite residential, but being just off Harlem and so close to Interstate 294, those who live nearby said that stretch of Touhy is quite dangerous and has seen a handful of accidents just over the last year, as vehicles speed through the area."No cars stop; people fly down here. We've had cops sit down there last summer where the buses pull over just to see how many people flew past here, and they must've stopped like four cars," said nearby resident Sharon Sands.Some neighbors said they're afraid to cross the street.The man who was hit has not yet been identified, pending family notificationThere was no one in custody early Friday morning.