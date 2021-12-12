Man killed in River Grove bowling alley shooting that injured 3 others ID'd

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting left one person dead and three others injured in River Grove, police said.The deceased victim has been identified as Tariq D. Johnson, 23 years old.Officers responded at about 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of shots fired at a business near 3100 River Road, police said. Once on the scene, officers determined that unknown people fired weapons in and around the business, killing Johnson. The shooting also injured two women, 22 years old and 24 years old, and one man, 22 years old. All four victims were transported to local hospitals, police said.Police said the West Suburban Major Crime Task Force was activated and the unit is currently following leads with River Grove Police investigators. Interviews with those injured from the shooting and other witnesses are ongoing.Police did not provide further information about the incident.