fatal shooting

Man killed in River Grove bowling alley shooting that injured 3 others ID'd

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed in River Grove business shooting that injured 3 others ID'd

RIVER GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A shooting left one person dead and three others injured in River Grove, police said.

The deceased victim has been identified as Tariq D. Johnson, 23 years old.

Officers responded at about 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of shots fired at a business near 3100 River Road, police said. Once on the scene, officers determined that unknown people fired weapons in and around the business, killing Johnson. The shooting also injured two women, 22 years old and 24 years old, and one man, 22 years old. All four victims were transported to local hospitals, police said.

Police said the West Suburban Major Crime Task Force was activated and the unit is currently following leads with River Grove Police investigators. Interviews with those injured from the shooting and other witnesses are ongoing.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
river grovedeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Belvidere police investigating triple homicide of man, 2 young sons
Closing arguments begin for ex-officer charged in Daunte Wright death
23 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
21 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence: CPD
TOP STORIES
Chicago firefighter dies days after NW side apartment fire
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
FDA investigating salad listeria outbreak; multiple sick, 1 killed
Chicago COVID news: City to require vaccine proof for indoor venues
Michelle hands out her final rose on 'The Bachelorette,' gets engaged
Brawl breaks out inside Miami airport; 2 charged
IL reports 10,264 new COVID cases; 60% of population fully vaccinated
Show More
Chicago Weather: Cold but sunny Wednesday
When will it snow in Chicago? City breaks record of no measurable snow
DA asks court to reconsider sentence for Colorado truck driver
Holiday gatherings a concern in low vaccination rate neighborhoods
5 states added to Chicago travel advisory
More TOP STORIES News