Stabbing River North: Man fatally stabbed in fight with another driver, Chicago police say

Chicago police said a man died after a stabbing in River North Wednesday, not far from Michigan Avenue and the Magnificent Mile.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man died after he was stabbed in the neck during a fight with another driver in River North Tuesday evening, Chicago police said.

Witnesses told police they saw the man pull up to the intersection of Dearborn and Ohio streets around 7:30 p.m. and put his blue Kia in park, according to a police report.

The driver of a black car behind him also got out, armed with a knife, police said. The man fought "to keep the knife away from him" but the attacker "slipped from his grip" and stabbed him in the left side of his neck, police said.

The victim found police officers about five blocks east in the 600-block of North Michigan Avenue, who then took him to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other driver fled north on Dearborn, police said.

No further details about the victim have been released.

Chicago police do not have a suspect in custody and an investigation is ongoing.

The police report said some of the attack was caught by a nearby car's camera. The attacker was described in the police report as between 20 and 30, wearing a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt and jeans.

One woman who lives in River North said it's crimes like this and overall gun violence in the city that have become part of the reason she's leaving Chicago.

"You have to be on edge when you're walking. It's any time of day, and, as a woman, too, you're accosted by homeless people, you're accosted by unsurly people," Vesna Arsic said. "And I can outrun people because I'm an athlete, but I can't outrun bullets."

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.