CTA stabbing: Man seriously hurt after Red Line argument spills onto Fullerton platform

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have pledged more patrols on the CTA, but there's been no end to the violence this week.

On Tuesday night, a man was stabbed right after getting off the Red Line in Lincoln Park.

The victim is in serious condition, after what witnesses say was an argument that quickly turned violent.

Chicago police said about 10:30 p.m., a 37-year-old man was riding south on a Red Line train when he got into an argument with a woman.

Investigators said when the two got off of the train at the Fullerton stop, the woman struck the man in the neck with some type of sharp object before running away.

The victim suffered cuts to his neck and is recovering at the hospital.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

The stabbing comes days after a Chicago father was shot and killed at the 79th Street station while riding the Red Line train home early Saturday morning.

Diunte Moon's family said he was headed home from work as a security guard at Millennium Park when they believe he fell asleep on the train, missed his stop and was woken up by robbers.

"He was top of the line, my kid, and somebody had to take him away from me. He was a good son, always was supportive. And his daughter -- he was working double shifts for his daughter," Moon's mother Kina Moon said.

Crime on the CTA is up 33% compared to last year, as police say no one has been arrested in either case.