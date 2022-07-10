chicago shooting

4 wounded in River North shooting, Chicago police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Four people were shot in River North early Sunday morning, the Chicago Police Department said.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of North State Street at about 1:11 a.m., Chicago police said. Police responded to a call of a person shot and found multiple victims when they arrived on the scene.

Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in Beverly during altercation, CFD says

A 29-year-old man was shot in the neck, jaw and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition, police said.

The second victim, a 41-year-old man, sustained one graze wound to the leg and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in good condition, police said. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, sustained one gunshot to the foot and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The fourth victim, a 40-year-old woman, was shot in the leg and knee and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in fair condition.

A witness stated that the offender was shooting from a white sedan that was traveling southbound on State Street, police said.

There is no one in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.
