Patton School District 133 teachers in Riverdale go on strike Tuesday

RIVERDALE, Ill. (WLS) -- Teachers and aides for George Patton School District 133 in south suburban Riverdale will go on strike Tuesday morning.The two sides have been in contract talks for more than eight months.Despite the strike, the board president said there will be school Tuesday for students.The school district said it is offering a four-year deal with raises of 4.5%, 4%, 4% and 4%."We remain committed to working with the Union to reach an agreement that is fiscally responsible for the District while fairly compensating our teachers," Board President LaTroy Robinson.The union said their salaries are below state averages."All this time, we've been fighting for more resources for our students, and for Superintendent Kunst to treat us like the professionals we are," said fifth grade teacher and PFT President Sabrina Hawthorne. "We are fighting for the district to use the surplus they have on hand to give our students the fully resourced programs and classrooms they deserve. They are missing out on programs that have been neglected for years - technology, art, music - because District 133 and Superintendent Kunst refuse to fund or find the staff to teach them."