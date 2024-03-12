Robert F. Kennedy Jr. considering Jets' Aaron Rodgers, Jesse Ventura for running mate: ABC News

The independent candidate is expected to select his No. 2 in the coming weeks

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura top the list of Robert F. Kennedy's potential running mates, ABC News confirmed, though the independent candidate has not made a formal offer to either man.

In a text, Kennedy himself confirmed the news, which was first reported by the New York Times.

Both Rodgers and Ventura have "welcomed the overtures" from Kennedy, according to the Times.

Kennedy is expected to select a running mate in the coming weeks, his campaign manager has told ABC News, due mostly to the requirement that he have one to apply for ballot access in certain states.

Ventura took part in a Kennedy rally in Arizona last month, while Rodgers appeared in a recent photo on Kennedy's social media accounts showing the two men hiking.

ABC is efforting comment from Rodgers and Ventura.

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.