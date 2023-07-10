Blue Island man charged with kidnapping, murdering 10-year-old girl in Rockford: police

Antonio Monroe, of Blue Island, has been charged with kidnapping and murdering a 10-year-old girl in Rockford, IL.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- A Blue Island man has been charged with murder after a child was found unresponsive outside a Rockford home on Saturday afternoon, police said.

A woman called Rockford police officers just after noon, saying her 6-year-old daughter told her a man took her 10-year-old sister.

Someone flagged down officers at about 12:40 p.m., telling them he found an unresponsive girl outside a home in the 1200 block of 9th Avenue.

Officers found the child and administered CPR. The Rockford Fire Department transported the girl to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police then found a man who matched the suspect description near 9th Street and Woodruff. Officers took the man, later identified as Antonio Monroe, into custody after a brief struggle.

Monroe has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery by strangulation and two counts of kidnapping.