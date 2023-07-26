Rockford's only abortion clinic to expand services this fall to include surgical procedures

The only abortion clinic in Rockford is planning to expand its services starting tihs fall to include surgical abortions along with abortion medication.

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- The only abortion clinic in Rockford is planning to expand its services, a move now being met with protests.

The Rockford Family Planning Center opened in January. It's the first abortion clinic in the city in 12 years.

Currently, the clinic only provides abortion medication but this fall it plans to start offering surgical abortions.

The Aurora-based Pro Life Action League and the Rockford Family Initiative protested at several street corners there Wednesday.

"Every abortion is such a human tragedy and they don't have to happen. If we come together to love and care for each other, we can end abortion in Rockford," said Kevin Rilott, director of Rockford Family Initiative.

"Well firstly, I think it's nuts, I mean, why are they involved with this in the first place anyway. You have some religious zealots, I am suspect of their real motivation. I just don't understand why they are involved," said Dr. Dennis Christensen, OB-GYN.

Christensen said his clinic has provided more than 400 abortions by pill since it opened. Nearly half of those were for patients who traveled to the clinic from Wisconsin, where abortion is restricted.