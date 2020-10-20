forecast

Slushy snow falls in Rockford; Chicago typically sees 1st snowfall in late October

By
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- Accumulating snow fell in northwestern Illinois Monday afternoon. Rockford saw a light dusting of slushy snow that stuck to grassy surfaces and trees.

While the snow got within 75 miles of Chicago during the day, ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz said the city and suburbs won't see any snow Monday night as the moisture moves out from the area.

RELATED: ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast




On average, Chicago sees its first flurries of the season by Oct. 30, Schwarz said. That was the day Chicago saw snow last year, and it was also the day the city saw its first accumulating snow with 1.2 inches.

The average day for accumulating snow is Nov. 17. The earliest Chicago has seen flurries was Sept. 25, 1942, while the earliest accumulating snow was on Oct. 12, 2006.

"I'm glad to say I have no snow in our extended outlook, thank goodness," Schwarz said.
