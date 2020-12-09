Ex-Gov. Rod Blagojevich donates suits to 'I Am A Gentleman'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich donated some of the suits he wore while in office to an organization called "I Am A Gentleman.""I Am A Gentleman" is a community group that mentors young men and prepares them to enter the workforce. Each year the organization clothes more than 500 young men graduating high school and 1,000 adult men re-entering the workforce."I hope the kids that get a chance to wear this will be able to wear them in a way that will open doors for them and give them opportunities to go on and have the kind of success that I was fortunate to have," Blagojevich said.Founder Jermaine Lawrence Anderson was there, along with former Chicago Bear Otis Wilson."This organization is made strong by a great team, but also by partners like yourself, so we're really appreciative," Anderson said.Blagojevich also donated the jacket he was wearing Wednesday. He turns 64 on Thursday, his first birthday as a free man since President Trump commuted his prison sentence in February.