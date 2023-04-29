WATCH LIVE

ComEd crews rescue cat from atop a transformer in Rolling Meadows

Saturday, April 29, 2023 2:41AM
ComEd crews rescued a cat that had gotten stuck on top of an electrical transformer in Rolling Meadows Friday.

ComEd said the crew first de-energized the power lines and then tried to get the cat to walk into a bucket attached to a high voltage hot stick.

When they realized that wasn't working, they decided to add an incentive. They added some tuna to the bucket and once again tried to convince the kitty to get inside so they could bring it down.

But that didn't work either. So one of the lineman climbed the ladder higher and managed to grab the cat by its scruff and brought it down.

The cat's owner was very grateful and hugged her cat when it was returned to her.

