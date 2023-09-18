WATCH LIVE

Romeoville police: 4 found dead with gunshot wounds in home

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, September 18, 2023 10:10AM
4 found dead with gunshot wounds in Romeoville home
Romeville police said four people were found dead with gunshot wounds in a home on Concord Avenue Sunday.

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Four people, including two children, were found shot to death in Romeoville Sunday night, police said.

Officers were sent to the 500-block of Concord Avenue at about 8:43 p.m. and found two adults and two children inside dead with gunshot wounds, Police said.

Investigators said they believe the incident occurred early Sunday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Romeoville Police Department at *15-886-7219.

Further details were not immediately available.

