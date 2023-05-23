Sources say a formal event launching Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis i campaign would likely come the week of Memorial Day.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to announce 2024 presidential bid in conversation with Elon Musk: sources

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to announce his candidacy for president during a conversation with billionaire CEO Elon Musk, two sources told ABC News.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a fundraising picnic for U.S. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa, Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Sioux Center, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

The conversation will stream live on Twitter, owned by Musk, on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, the sources confirmed.

Though this would mark the first time DeSantis, a Republican, would announce his candidacy, his team is planning for him to hold a kickoff event in his hometown of Dunedin, outside Tampa, sources said.

He would enter the Republican primary field as former President Donald Trump's biggest rival for the nomination. A recent ABC News/Washington Post poll showed DeSantis as Trump's nearest potential opponent among Republicans and GOP-leaning independents.

