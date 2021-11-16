Ronald McDonald House Charities opens 6th Chicago area location

Ronald McDonald House Charities is celebrating a significant milestone in Chicago this weekend.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ronald McDonald House Charities is celebrating a significant milestone in Chicago this weekend with the opening of its sixth location.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana will officially cut the ribbon Friday at Northwestern Medicine Prentice Women's Hospital.

Holly Buckendahl, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about the new facility.

The charity expects the new location will see more than 1,500 family check-ins and 25,000 visits to the hospitality space in its first year.

Buckendahl spoke about who it will serve, how long a typical stay is for a parent or family and how people can help.