Food & Drink

Ronny's Steakhouse closes after decades in downtown Chicago

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ronny's Steakhouse has closed after decades of doing business in downtown Chicago.

Ronny's was located in the Thompson Center building. The owners thanked their staff and customers in a Facebook post. The post did not say why the restaurant is closing.

In their post, the restaurant said "It has been an historic run; it's time to turn off that famous neon sign one final time.

"From a foundational dream in 1963, both a legacy and legend were born. Excellent food, great service, and amazing prices were the keystones to our success. None of this would have been possible without our dedicated staff, industrious suppliers, and fabulous customers.

"It's been our honor and privilege to serve and employ our spectacular city's citizens. From the corner of Randolph and State to Clark and Lake and all the locations in between, Ronny's has stood as a beacon welcoming all of Chicago, and those from around the globe, into our dining room and family. For this, we will be eternally grateful.

"A million "thanks" for the good times.

"Hold on to the memories.

"We won't say "good bye" but rather 'until we meet again."

