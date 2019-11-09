Roofer seriously injured in Lake View fire

CHICAGO -- A roofer was seriously injured Saturday in a fire in Lake View on the North Side.The roofer, whose age and gender were unknown, was working on a building in the 400 block of West Briar Place when a fire broke out about 10:55 a.m., Chicago fire officials said.The fire was extinguished about 10 minutes later, but not before seriously burning the roofer, officials said.The roofer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.