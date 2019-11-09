Roofer seriously injured in Lake View fire

CHICAGO -- A roofer was seriously injured Saturday in a fire in Lake View on the North Side.

The roofer, whose age and gender were unknown, was working on a building in the 400 block of West Briar Place when a fire broke out about 10:55 a.m., Chicago fire officials said.

The fire was extinguished about 10 minutes later, but not before seriously burning the roofer, officials said.

The roofer was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in serious-to-critical condition, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
