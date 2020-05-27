Round Lake Beach woman says Fairfield Village HOA made her remove signs celebrating son's graduation

ROUND LAKE BEACH, Ill. (WLS) -- A woman in Round Lake Beach said she was forced to remove signs from her window and yard celebrating her son's graduation and her church.Shara Wright said her son Aidan had recently graduated from 8th grade with top honors."He has accomplished so much this year," she said. "He was one of the top in his class."Both of the signs were taken down after Wright said she got an email from the Fairfield Village Homeowner's Association."We received an email that said they were going to fine us if we continued to have these signs out," she said. "It really broke my heart that I had to take it down."In a time where the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted celebrations and gatherings, Wright hoped she could do as others have done and silently share her family's joy."This is just a way for our neighbors to kind of look by at each house and say this is a great way to celebrate each other," she said.According to the Fairfield Village HOA, the email Wright received was sent to all residents. In a statement, the HOA said, "An informational email was distributed Friday to all residents reminding them of the community's bylaws on parking and signage regulations, but no fines or violations have been issued.""I understand that they do have reasons why they want to do this just to maintain the grounds and maintain its beauty, but celebrating kids and celebrating people is beautiful," Wright said.The HOA also added that although their signage rules are still in effect, exceptions have been made for celebratory signs while the state is under the stay-at-home orders."As the acting agent for the association board of directors, an informational email was distributed Friday to all residents reminding them of the community's bylaws on parking and signage regulations, but no fines or violations have been issued. Although the regulations for promotional displays are still in effect, exceptions are being made for congratulatory and celebratory signs for special occasions such as graduations and birthdays while we are under stay-at-home orders."