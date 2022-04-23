Person, dog killed in Round Lake residential fire, authorities say

ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban residential fire left one person and a dog dead Saturday morning, authorities said.Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 100 block of West Providence Lane in Round Lake for a report of a structure fire at 9:48 a.m., Deputy Chief Joe Kruege said. A neighbor saw dark colored smoke coming from the roof.Crews entered the structure, a two-story duplex residence, and found a female occupant on the second floor. She was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she later died, Kruege said. Two dogs were rescued from the residence and one survived.The identity of the victim is being held pending notification of family, Kruege said.The fire appeared to originate on the first floor in the kitchen area. The Greater Round Lake Fire Prevention Bureau, in conjunction with the Round Lake Police Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, is investigating the cause of the fire.The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District reminded all residents to ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their homes and that all pathways to exit the residence are unobstructed and accessible in an emergency.