deadly fire

Person, dog killed in Round Lake residential fire, authorities say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ROUND LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A north suburban residential fire left one person and a dog dead Saturday morning, authorities said.

Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District was dispatched to the 100 block of West Providence Lane in Round Lake for a report of a structure fire at 9:48 a.m., Deputy Chief Joe Kruege said. A neighbor saw dark colored smoke coming from the roof.

Crews entered the structure, a two-story duplex residence, and found a female occupant on the second floor. She was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she later died, Kruege said. Two dogs were rescued from the residence and one survived.

SEE ALSO | Fire destroys 2 North Side neighborhood auto shops, 1 hurt, Chicago Fire Dept. says

The identity of the victim is being held pending notification of family, Kruege said.

The fire appeared to originate on the first floor in the kitchen area. The Greater Round Lake Fire Prevention Bureau, in conjunction with the Round Lake Police Department and the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal, is investigating the cause of the fire.

The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District reminded all residents to ensure that they have working smoke alarms in their homes and that all pathways to exit the residence are unobstructed and accessible in an emergency.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
round lakedogsbuilding firepetfatal firefire departmentsanimal newsdeadly firewoman killedapartment firedogfire death
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DEADLY FIRE
Fort Wayne, IN fire kills 4 children; 4 adults escape
2 fires leave 1 dead, 3 hospitalized, including police officers
Person killed in fire at Hammond senior apartment complex
2 dead in Morgan Park house fire, CFD says
TOP STORIES
4th body found in waterways ID'd as missing Chicago woman, CPD says
1 hurt in huge North Side fire, Chicago Fire Dept. says
Willie Wilson 3rd free gas event gets underway
Girl, 4, dies after drinking whiskey; grandmother, mom jailed
Melissa Lucio's supporters hold nationwide rallies
Person set themselves on fire outside Supreme Court Building, offic...
2 killed in crash following East Chicago police chase, officials say
Show More
Waldos Forever Fest 2022 cancelled due to fire
How South Carolina execution firing squad works
1 critically injured in CPD shooting in Pullman
Lincoln Park Zoo center for apes director dead at 52
Chicago Weather: Warm, windy Saturday
More TOP STORIES News