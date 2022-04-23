Chicago firefighters battle massive fire on Clark in Ravenswood, 1 injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago firefighters are battling a massive fire in the city's Ravenswood neighborhood on the North Side.It broke out Saturday morning before 6 a.m. in the 5000 block of N. Clark.According to the Chicago Fire Department, one person was transported to Weiss Hospital in fair condition.Chopper 7 HD flew over the scene. Smoke and flames could be seen billowing for miles.It appears one of two auto shops in the area caught fire but there's been no official word from the fire department.According to the CTA, #22 Clark buses are temporarily being rerouted via Clark, Lawrence, Damen, Foster, and Clark.