Watch Video: Oregon man narrowly escapes death by runaway saw blade

'I don't think I would've survived being ouched by that thing'

An Oregon man is lucky to be alive after narrowly missing a runaway concrete saw that came loose from a nearby construction site.

An Oregon man is lucky to be alive after narrowly missing a runaway concrete saw that came loose from a nearby construction site.

An Oregon man is lucky to be alive after narrowly missing a runaway concrete saw that came loose from a nearby construction site.

An Oregon man is lucky to be alive after narrowly missing a runaway concrete saw that came loose from a nearby construction site.

EUGENE, Ore. -- An Oregon man narrowly escaped death on by a runaway saw blade.

One man is lucky to be alive after narrowly dodging a concrete saw that came loose from a nearby construction site and hurtled towards him on March 28.

Surveillance video shared with our affiliate shows the four-foot blade barreling just moment before Shane Reimche walked into a convenient store in Eugene on Thursday.

"I mean, obviously it wasn't my time but probably closest I've ever experienced," said Reimche.

Reimche could be seen entering the store when just a few seconds later, the blade slamming into the exterior wall of the store, inches away from the door.

"I was walking into the store here, I put my handle on the door and I heard a loud bang and yelling here at the corner," recalled Reimche. "Just as a cloud of smoke pops up and I see a guy fall in the ditch. And a four-foot blade hurling at me. "

The impact was so strong, the owner of the store said the entire building shook.

"We were standing behind the counter, all I heard was metal rolling down the street," said Amit Grewa. "It was just wind, all of a sudden we heard a loud bang, it shook the whole store."

A contractor on the scene who witnessed the incident said the blade may have gotten loose from a lost bolt - in addition to potential operator error.

Reimche, said he's grateful to be alive.

"I'm thankful to be here. I was thinking maybe it's my time, I don't think I would've survived being ouched by that thing."