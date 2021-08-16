6th annual 'Ella's Race' event in La Grange Park raising funds for CURE Epilepsy

LA GRANGE PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A family from the Western Suburbs organized an upcoming fundraising event for CURE Epilepsy.
Ella Cunneen, 11, has been having seizures since she turned one, according to Shalee Cunneen, mother. The goal of the event, "Ella's Race," which has been named after her, is to raise $75,000 as well as awareness about Epilepsy.
"We were helpless as parents. We couldn't help her, and so we wanted to do something, so her race, this will be our sixth year," Cunneen said.
To recognize 1 in 26 people that develop epilepsy in their lifetime, signs are placed every 26 feet along a one-mile route in the neighborhood. The signs are available for sponsorship at $100 each and can be customized.
The event will be held on August 29 at 10 a.m. To learn more about the event, visit Cure Epilepsy's website or the event's Facebook page.
