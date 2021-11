Drive n' Drag: Rupaul's super queens put on live show at Chicago's Soldier's Field

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Have no fear, the super queens of "Rupaul's Drag Race" are on a mission to save the world from 2020.They've hit the road for a special drive-in live tour this summer called "Drive n' Drag".Their next stop is Chicago.Hosted by Voss Events, the show plays in the south parking lot of Soldier Field Friday through Sunday at 7 p.m.Experience fabulous performances from Asia O'Hara, Kim Chi, Plastique, Naomi Smalls and more at a social distance and from the safety of your own car.Very limited space is available.Tickets are available here