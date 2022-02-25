Chicagoans pray, reach out to family, friends in Ukraine after Russian invasion

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Ukrainians in Chicago and the suburbs have been gathering together to pray and lend support since the start of Russia's invasion.ABC7 spoke with one woman in Ukraine who is scrambling to keep herself and her family safe.Kira Palatchenko was on vacation in Rio, Brazil and arrived in Kyiv on February 21. She spoke to ABC7 via Zoom and said she heard loud noises outside.Kira suspects they are bombs being dropped by Russian jets."We need to go to the bomb shelters ...now my family is sleeping but I'm not sleeping ... I will wake up them to go to the bomb shelters," she said.Kira's friend Maryana lives in Chicago and was also on vacation in Rio. Maryana said she has relatives and friends currently in Ukraine.She said her family has moved from the city to a nearby village. They feel they will be safer there."I have friends that try and flee the country," Maryana said. "They go to the border and they are stuck in the traffic for the last six hours...Some going out to Germany, some going out to Poland and you can't really describe the feeling that I have."People in Chicago's Ukrainian Village have been trying to keep in touch with their lived ones.In the meantime, many of them have been gathering in churches to pray for peace.Around 200,000 Ukrainian Americans live in Illinois, and more than 50,000 of them live in Chicago.For many in the Northwest Side neighborhood, the day began with a morning mass at St. Nicolas's Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral. Parishioners prayed for peace, and a mood that began as shock transformed, over the course of the day, to sadness and anger."This is personal," said Nastia Lototska. "My uncle died seven years ago fighting the same war. It's sad that we're here. It's crippling that we're back where when my cousins are now getting the letter to go.""What people told in Lujansk, that they just stop all public transportation. Grab every man possible to fight and just take them away," said Anatolii Konovaliuk.