Evanston City Council holds hearing on plan to renovate Northwestern University's Ryan Field

A plan to renovate Ryan Field, the Northwestern football stadium, is going before the Evanston, IL city council on Monday night.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A plan to renovate Northwestern University's Ryan Field will go before the Evanston City Council on Monday night.

Nearby residents have pushed back against the plan over concerns that include heavy traffic at night.

The council is expected to take public testimony at the special meeting. Around 5 p.m., already, the council chambers were full of supporters who back the entire plan and those who are against the rezoning of Ryan Field.

It's been more than a year since Northwestern released renderings of what the university called a "transformative stadium," along with the plans to rebuild and host public concerts at the nearly century-old stadium.

The privately-funding proposal to redevelop the stadium also includes plans for the venue to host six concerts per year, a major point of contention between neighbors, city leaders and the university.

Earlier this month, Evanston's land use commission voted against the zoning amendment to allow for concerts and similar events at Ryan Field. But, in a separate vote, the commission unanimously approved the planned development.

Northwestern announced on Monday that the university would put forth a $100 million community benefits agreement proposal for the City of Evanston. The council is expected to hear more details on that on Monday night in addition to hearing from the public on both sides of the plan.

The land use commission's decisions are only advisory. It will be up to the city council to make the final call.

Officials say that could come Nov. 13, when the council is expected to vote on the matter.